FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 13, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Elisa, adds TeliaSonera, Telenor)

HELSINKI, July 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with market expectations. Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 122 million euros ($148.6 million), flat year-on-year.

The company repeated it expects 2012 revenue and EBITDA to be flat and operating profit to increase due to less depreciation. ($1=0.8208 euros)

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA TELENOR

Russia’s telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor has awarded licences for next-generation mobile services as expected to state-controlled Rostelecom and dominant mobile phone groups MTS, Vimpelcom in which Telenor holds a stake, and MegaFon in which TeliaSonera holds a stake.

For more on the companies, double-click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.8208 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.