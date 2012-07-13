UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13

(Updates Elisa, adds TeliaSonera, Telenor)

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with market expectations. Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 122 million euros ($148.6 million), flat year-on-year.

The company repeated it expects 2012 revenue and EBITDA to be flat and operating profit to increase due to less depreciation. ($1=0.8208 euros)

TELIASONERA TELENOR

Russia’s telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor has awarded licences for next-generation mobile services as expected to state-controlled Rostelecom and dominant mobile phone groups MTS, Vimpelcom in which Telenor holds a stake, and MegaFon in which TeliaSonera holds a stake.

