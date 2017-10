HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MILLICOM

The Swedish-listed telecom operator said it had inked an agreement to buy Cablevision Paraguay, a leading provider of cable pay-TV services in the South American country, for an enterprise value of $150 million. The closing of the deal was expected to take place towards the end of the year, Millicom said.