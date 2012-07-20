NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 20

HELSINKI, July 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia shares after they rose 12 percent on Thursday following its quarterly report. Nokia reported a massive loss but held on to more cash than investors feared.

ORKLA

The Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported second-quarter core profits slightly below market forecasts and said a weaker economy will hurt its aluminum unit Sapa.

OUTOKUMPU

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu will publish second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It warned last week its underlying quarterly operational loss would be around 40 million euros, blaming economic uncertainty and lower nickel prices.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish forestry firm is expected to report a 36 percent drop in second-quarter operational profit to 153 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.

