NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 26

HELSINKI, July 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
Finland’s top builder YIT is expected to report second-quarter segments-based operating profit of 64.7 million euros ($78.4 million), down 8.0 percent year-on-year, a Reuters poll showed.
Segments-based profits include work in progress.
YIT results are due at 0500 GMT.
The Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent to 142 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Metso results are scheduled at around 0900 GMT.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.8248 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom