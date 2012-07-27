NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 27

HELSINKI, July 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ASSA ABLOY

The Swedish lock maker, the world’s biggest, reported earnings before interest and tax of 1.89 billion Swedish crowns ($275.23 million), up from a year-earlier 1.62 billion and mostly in line with the market’s average forecast of 1.85 billion.

NOKIA

Nokia is due to end talks with Finnish union leaders on Friday. Helsingin Sanomat reported the ailing mobile phone maker will likely go ahead with its previously-announced plan to lay off 3,700 workers in its home base as part of 10,000 cuts worldwide.

Separately, research firm Strategy Analytics said growth in the overall cellphone market came to a halt in the second quarter due to weaker global economies.

Another research firm, IDC, said Nokia’s share of global smartphone market shrank to just 6.6 percent in the second quarter from 15.4 percent a year ago.

