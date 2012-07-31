NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 31

HELSINKI, July 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report a 2.2 percent increase in second quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 663 million Danish crowns ($109.1 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll.

The group is due to publish its results at around 0600 GMT.

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker will be hit by record high corn prices following draught in the United States, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. Ethanol producers use corn in their production and they are cutting back production due to high corn prices, hitting the Danish company which delivers enzymes for the U.S. ethanol factories, the paper said.

