UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is planning to expand beyond its Sea and Air freight businesses in the United States, daily Berlingske Tidende said, following second quarter profits which beat forecasts on Tuesday. The group plans to also operate within the area of Road freight, Berlingske Tidende said.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, but trimmed its production target slightly for 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $272 million versus $234 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $267 million.

POHJOLA BANK

Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a surprise fall of 4 percent in second-quarter pretax profit to 99 million euros ($121.9 million), below an average forecast of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma lowered its full-year outlook despite reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter, saying advertising and consumer confidence were weakening in its main markets.

