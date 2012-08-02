NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 2

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner Neste Oil is expected to report its second-quarter comparable profit rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 50.6 million euros ($62.2 million)on stronger sales, according to a Reuters poll.

Neste Oil results are due at 0600 GMT.

NOKIA

InterDigital Inc has filed a patent infringement complaint against Nokia at a federal appeals court in the United States, the court said late on Wednesday.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker is seen reporting a quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 18.5 million euros, down 42 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

Metsa Board resul3ts are scheduled at 0900 GMT.

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports is expected to report its April-June operating loss shrank to 5.8 million euros from a loss of 10.9 million euros a year ago, a Reuters analyst poll showed. [ID:nL6E8IOGUU

The owner of the Wilson, Atomic and Salomon brands publishes its second-quarter results at 1000 GMT.

