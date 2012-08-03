FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 3
August 3, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is to cut around 700 jobs at its northern Finnish unit of Oulu, a labour union representative told Finnish news agency STT. Nokia said in June it would slash 10,000 jobs globally and 3,700 jobs in its home country.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
