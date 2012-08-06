NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 6

(Adds Volvo, Vestas Wind Systems)

HELSINKI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FINNAIR

Finland’s flag carrier said July traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres rose by 5.7 percent from a year earlier. Overall capacity grew 2.7 percent year-on-year, it said.

Passenger load factor, one indicator of profitability, improved 2.4 percentage points to 84.5 percent.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on