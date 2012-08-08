UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 8

(Adds Swedish companies)

SECURITAS

The Swedish security services group is due to post second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline group is due to post second-quarter results and July passenger figures at 0600 GMT.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit and said Europe’s economic uncertainty was discouraging customers from stocking up on tyres.

April-June operating profit rose 32 percent to 113 million euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

SAMPO

Finnish insurer Sampo is expected to report second-quarter pretax profit of 373 million euros, up 1 percent from a year ago, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

Sampo results are due around 0630 GMT.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank is close to putting its pension arm Danica up for sale in a bid to turn around the group following the financial crisis, business daily Borsen said. The sale is expected to generate around 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.34 billion), Borsen said.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical group is expected to post a 75.7 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit, hit by sharply lower sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 268 million Danish crowns in April-June, from 1.1 billion in the second quarter last year, according to the average of 12 analysts’ estimates.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a nearly 3 percent drop in second-quarter core underlying profits, pressured by fierce price competition in the mobile market, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) were estimated on average to have fallen to 2.56 billion Danish crowns in the three months to end-June from 2.63 billion crowns in the second quarter last year.

