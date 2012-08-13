FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 13
August 13, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STORA ENSO, UPM-KYMMENE

Former head of Stora Enso’s North American subsidiary Kai Korhonen told daily Helsingin Sanomat he never made a deal with rival UPM-Kymmene’s on paper price increases.

Earlier this month a federal appeals court in New York revived an antitrust lawsuit in which purchasers accused a unit of Stora Enso of conspiring to fix prices of coated paper used in magazines.

KONE

Kone said it had won a deal and will deliver elevators, escalators and autowalks to two Ikea shopping centres in China. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
