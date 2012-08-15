NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 15

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by quarterly results, newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget apparel retailer is due to post July sales figures at 0600 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a year-on-year rise in comparable sales of 3 percent.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported weaker-than-expected quarterly operating profit, while it maintained its earnings outlook for the full year.

The world’s fourth-biggest brewer blamed poor weather for weak sales in Northern and Western European beer markets.

NORDEN

The Danish shipping company is seen posting a nearly 67 percent drop in operating profits for the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, hurt by overcapacity in the dry-bulk market and lower growth in China.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated on average to have fallen to $7.0 million in April-June from $21.1 million in the second quarter last year.

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday at around 0630 GMT.

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a 29 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, aided by rising sales in all four business areas, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. 

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday at around around 1000 GMT.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group is expected to report a 25 percent increase in second-quarter operating profits, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen rising on average to 505 million Danish crowns ($83.5 million) in April-June from 404 million in the second quarter last year, according to the average of nine estimates.

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday at around 1000 GMT.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury electronics maker is expected to report rising profits and sales in the fourth quarter, aided by new product launches, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

Pretax profits were estimated on average to have risen seven-fold to 59.1 million Danish crowns ($9.77 million) in the fourth quarter of the 2011/12 financial year from 8.1 million crowns in the same period a year earlier.

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday between 0600 and 0700 GMT.

