UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 20

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ORKLA

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy food producer Rieber & Soen in a deal valuing the target at 6.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) on a debt free basis, Orkla said.

The deal, for 90.11 percent of the shares, was agreed at 66.58 per share, 78 percent above Rieber & Soen’s last close of 37.30 per share.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The head of Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company and part of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, told Lloyd’s List that container exports from Asia to Europe are likely to fall by 3 percent this year. “In 2012, growth rates have come down across the board,” Maersk Line chief executive Soren Skou told the shipping newspaper.

In its half-year report on Aug. 14, Maersk had said it expected a decline in inbound European volumes, but did not put a figure on the decline.

