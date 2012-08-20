UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 20

(Adds Maersk)
HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy food producer Rieber & Soen in a deal valuing the target at 6.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) on a debt free basis, Orkla said.
The deal, for 90.11 percent of the shares, was agreed at 66.58 per share, 78 percent above Rieber & Soen’s last close of 37.30 per share.
The head of Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company and part of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, told Lloyd’s List that container exports from Asia to Europe are likely to fall by 3 percent this year. “In 2012, growth rates have come down across the board,” Maersk Line chief executive Soren Skou told the shipping newspaper.
In its half-year report on Aug. 14, Maersk had said it expected a decline in inbound European volumes, but did not put a figure on the decline.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.9468 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom