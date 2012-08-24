FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with NKT results)

HELSINKI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NKT HOLDING

Danish industrial group NKT Holding announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results and cut its full-year outlook to the low end of its previous forecast range.

Its second-quarter operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 239 million Danish crowns ($40.06 million), missing the market’s average forecast of 296 million.

It forecast operational EBITDA of about 1.05 billion crowns compared to its previous outlook of 1.05-1.25 billion.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
