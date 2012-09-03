NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 3

HELSINKI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer has been given until January 1 by its banks to finalise talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over a strategic deal and a much-needed capital injection, daily Berlingske reported. The banks see Vestas’ cash troubles as temporary and have demanded the company to improve its cash flow, Berlingske said.

