UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 3

(Adds Nordea, updates Nokia)

HELSINKI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA

Sweden could soon sell a further part of its holding in the Nordic region’s biggest bank, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote on Wednesday.

“I believe definitely the sale process is happening,” the paper quoted one unnamed analyst saying.

Analysts said the time could be right for a sale of the shares, worth around 36 billion Swedish crowns ($5.45 billion).

The government, which owns 13.5 percent of Nordea’s shares, has been clear it wants to sell its stake and has a mandate from the parliament. It already sold 6.3 percent of Nordea shares in February 2011.

For more on the company, double click on

NOKIA

The struggling phone maker is seeking to sell its headquarters in Espoo, Finland as part of its drive to sell non-core assets. Iltasanomat newspaper said the building would be valued at 200-300 million euros ($259-$388 million).

For more on the company, click on

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed oil driller said it plans to replace Chief Executive Alf Thorkildsen with Fredrik Halvorsen, the head of its Archer affiliate, and is looking to relocate management outside Norway.

Seadrill said managing the company from the Norwegian city of Stavanger may constrain its aggressive growth plans, and that it was considering several locations including London, Dubai, Singapore and Houston.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on