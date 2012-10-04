NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 4

HELSINKI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker, which last month warned of a third-quarter operating loss due to market weakness stemming from the euro zone debt crisis, is holding a capital market day for investors, analysts and media on Thursday.

TELIASONERA

Two Swedish members of parliament, Carl Hamilton and Caroline Szyber, both belonging to the governing centre-right coalition, questioned the conduct of the telecom operator in Uzbekistan where it bought a telecom license in a deal now being investigated by Swedish prosecutors.

“As a company you have a responsibility to ask questions, and my impression is that TeliaSonera has not really thought through how things work in this kind of countries,” Szyber said.

Both MPs were quoted on the topic in business daily Dagens Industri. The Swedish government owns a 37 percent stake in TeliaSonera, which has denied any wrong-doing and begun an independent investigation into the deal.

