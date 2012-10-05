UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 5

(Adds Swedish companies, Finnair)

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

Embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp, a rival of Sweden’s AB Volvo, may close factories in its bid to cut costs, its newly named CEO Lewis Cambell said in a Reuters interview late on Thursday. ID:nL1E8L4DUD]

For more on Volvo, click on

ERICSSON

Ericsson’s Chinese peer Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, has been in touch with investment banks about a possible initial public offering but has not made any decisions about proceeding with a listing, sources said on Friday.

Huawei has been looking at the listing issue for years, but there has been little progress due to the complicated company share structure and some doubts about whether a listing would actually help dispel suspicion that U.S. lawmakers have towards the company, the sources told Reuters.

For more on Ericsson, double click

SAS

The Scandinavian airline, part-owned by the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is scheduled to release September passenger traffic data at around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, double click

FINNAIR

Finnair traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres rose by 10.6 percent in September.

For more on the company, double click

NORDEA, SAMPO

Finland’s Sampo is ready to raise its stake in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, if the Swedish state sells down its 13.5 percent holding, Bjorn Wahlroos, chairman of both Sampo and Nordea, told daily Svenska Dagbladet.

“We are clear with that we could take a little bit of that holding if it is sold. It is all about showing the market that we are there,” he was quoted as saying.

Sampo is Nordea’s biggest owner with a 21.4 percent stake.

For more on companies, click on or

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on