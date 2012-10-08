NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 8

HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Dame Marjorie Scardino is preparing to give up her role as the vice-chair of the Finnish phone-maker Nokia, Financial Times reported on Sunday, just days after Scardino announced her departure from the helm of Pearson.
Scardino, Nokia’s vice-chair since 2007, was quoted as saying it was a “natural schedule” to leave the board next spring.
Barclays has cut its rating on the budget fashion retailer to “equal weight” from “overweight” and lowered its target price on the stock to 250 Swedish crowns ($37.97) per share from 285 crowns. H&M shares closed at 232 crowns on Friday.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom