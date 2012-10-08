FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 8
October 8, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds TGS-Nopec)

HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TGS-NOPEC

Norwegian seismic surveyor raised its 2012 revenue guidance for the third time this year on Monday and said third-quarter revenue had increased 53 percent from a year ago.

The company which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $870-910 million, up from its previous forecast from Aug. 2 for $810-870 million. In 2011, its revenue was $609 million.

NOKIA

Dame Marjorie Scardino is preparing to give up her role as the vice-chair of the Finnish phone-maker Nokia, Financial Times reported on Sunday, just days after Scardino announced her departure from the helm of Pearson.

Scardino, Nokia’s vice-chair since 2007, was quoted as saying it was a “natural schedule” to leave the board next spring.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Barclays has cut its rating on the budget fashion retailer to “equal weight” from “overweight” and lowered its target price on the stock to 250 Swedish crowns ($37.97) per share from 285 crowns. H&M shares closed at 232 crowns on Friday.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
