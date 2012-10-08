UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 8

(Adds TGS-Nopec)
HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Norwegian seismic surveyor raised its 2012 revenue guidance for the third time this year on Monday and said third-quarter revenue had increased 53 percent from a year ago.
The company which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $870-910 million, up from its previous forecast from Aug. 2 for $810-870 million. In 2011, its revenue was $609 million.
Dame Marjorie Scardino is preparing to give up her role as the vice-chair of the Finnish phone-maker Nokia, Financial Times reported on Sunday, just days after Scardino announced her departure from the helm of Pearson.
Scardino, Nokia’s vice-chair since 2007, was quoted as saying it was a “natural schedule” to leave the board next spring.
Barclays has cut its rating on the budget fashion retailer to “equal weight” from “overweight” and lowered its target price on the stock to 250 Swedish crowns ($37.97) per share from 285 crowns. H&M shares closed at 232 crowns on Friday.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom