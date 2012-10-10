NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 10

HELSINKI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury stereo and television maker is expected to report narrowing first quarter losses and post modest sales growth as a decline in its audio-visual unit weighs on growth in the automotive and B&O Play segments.

Bang & Olufsen is expected to report a 21 percent fall in pretax losses in the first quarter of the 2012/13 financial year to a loss of 25.7 million Danish crowns ($4.4 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts. 

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

TeliaSonera’s chief executive Lars Nyberg may resign before his term ends amid allegations of wrongdoings during its purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan in 2007, daily Dagens Nyheter reported, quoting sources.

It said the firm had started searching for a new top chief.

“We can assume the CEO shift will take place before the planned resignation at the end of next year. This type of recruitment processes are usually not initiated as much as 15 months in advance,” a source with knowledge of the recruitment process said.

TeliaSonera was not immediately available for comment.

For more on the company, click on,

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group could sell an increasing amount of bonds to finance significant expansion plans within its oil business, Maersk Oil, daily Berlingske Tidende reported.

For more on the company, click on

