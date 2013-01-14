NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 14

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by news and other factors on Monday:

SKF

Swedish bearings maker SFK said it was stepping up its cost-cutting programme amid weaker demand, aiming to reduce annual costs by 3 billion Swedish crowns ($464 mln) by the end of 2015.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for global manufacturers, said demand weakened in the fourth quarter and would likely stay low in early 2013.

Around 2,500 jobs will be eliminated, either through early retirement or other voluntary measures, it said.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Budget fashion chain H&M said it is expanding its COS chain further in the Middle East and would open a store in Dubai. The company has already opened COS in Kuwait.

