NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 16

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, said core earnings fell about 85 percent to around 60 million Norwegian crowns ($10.8 million) in the fourth quarter, more than analysts expected, as salmon prices stayed low.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America fell 4.1 percent in December versus the same month a year earlier, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed.

