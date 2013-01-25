UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 25

(Adds Telenor, updates Wartsila)

HELSINKI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said its solid order book signalled sales growth of up to 10 percent this year.

October-December operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 28 percent year-on-year to 186 million euros ($248.8 million), above an average forecast of 180 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It also said it had appointed Marco Wiren as its new Chief Financial Officer.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The European Commission on Thursday launched a formal challenge to a Hungarian tax on phone calls and text messages, which could mean Hungary will have to pay back taxes levied on operators active in the country, such as Norway’s Telenor.

If the Hungarian government loses this first case, it might have to pay back about 180 billion forints ($815.70 million) levied on telecommunications revenues between 2010 and 2012.

Telenor said early on Friday the firm had no immediate comments.

For more on the story, click on

For more on the company, click on

GETINGE

The Swedish medical equipment maker is due to publish its full fourth-quarter earnings report at 1100 GMT after it warned on profits this month.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on