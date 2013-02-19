NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19

HELSINKI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG

Brokerages raised their price targets on Carlsberg shares although they were cautious on the outlook for the Danish beer maker following weaker-than-expected results announced on Monday.

Deutsche raised its target to 575 Danish crowns ($100) from 560 crowns, but rates it a “hold”. SocGen raised its target to 530 crowns from 500, but recommends a “sell”. The shares fell 6 percent to 567.5 crowns on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Telecoms gear joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks said it won a 4G network deal from NTT Docomo in the Pacific island of Guam.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on