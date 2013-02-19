FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19
February 19, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG

Brokerages raised their price targets on Carlsberg shares although they were cautious on the outlook for the Danish beer maker following weaker-than-expected results announced on Monday.

Deutsche raised its target to 575 Danish crowns ($100) from 560 crowns, but rates it a “hold”. SocGen raised its target to 530 crowns from 500, but recommends a “sell”. The shares fell 6 percent to 567.5 crowns on Monday.

NOKIA

Telecoms gear joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks said it won a 4G network deal from NTT Docomo in the Pacific island of Guam.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.5873 Danish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
