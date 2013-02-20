FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 20
February 20, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SWEDISH MATCH

The cigar and moist snuff maker posted a drop in fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday that roughly matched expectations and said snus profits would drop this year.

The operating profit was 986 million Swedish crowns ($156 million), against 1.02 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 979 million.

SYDBANK

Denmark’s Sydbank reported a better-than-expected pretax profit for 2012 despite a spike in bad loan provisions, and forecast significantly lower impairment charges in 2013.

Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported 2012 pretax profit of 624 million crowns.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder DSV forecast a weaker-than-expected full-year operating profit, saying a weaker global economy will likely keep freight volumes down.

The company forecast 2013 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55 billion to 2.75 billion Danish crowns ($457-492 million), compared to the market’s average forecast for 2.7 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

OUTOKUMPU

Luxembourg-based Aperam said it has teamed up two Italian firms to bid for Terni, the stainless steel plant which Outokumpu has promised to sell by May 7 to gain regulatory approval for another deal.

ATLAS COPCO

The compressor and machinery maker is in discussions about acquiring Joy Global, a mining equipment and services company in the United States, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday, quoting a single source.

VOLVO

The world number two truck maker said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks slid 23 percent year-on-year in January, hit by sluggish demand in Europe and North America.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns $1 = 6.3229 Swedish crowns

