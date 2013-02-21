FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 21
February 21, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GN STORE NORD

Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit and said it would aim to improve margins this year.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($53.95 million) from 878 million crowns a year earlier.

UPM-KYMMENE

UPM-Kymmene prefers margins over market share in mature paper markets, UPM’s Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in an interview with business magazine Arvopaperi.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.5797 Danish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
