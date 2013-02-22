UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 22

(Adds Nordea, updates A.P. Moller-Maersk)

HELSINKI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a stronger-than-expected profit for 2012 on Friday thanks to higher freight rates. It also said its container shipping unit is likely to report stronger results in 2013 compared to last year, thanks to improving global demand for seaborne containers.

For more on the company, click on

NORDEA

European bank regulation reform will trigger a consolidation wave in the sector as new costs pile pressure on the weakest banks amid the current market environment, CEO of the top nordic bank said in an interview.

“Europe has too much banking capacity. The banks are divided in two groups - those with high ratings and low financing costs, and those that struggle with costs,” Nordea CEO Christian Clausen was quoted as saying in Talouselama magazine.

“The next consolidation wave will start in the next couple of years.”

He also said he believed the planned banking union will end up being a complex and overregulated system that is “too expensive compared to its advantages”.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The top executive of the Swedish telecom operator, Mats Granryd, said in a interview with business daily Dagens Industri he was optimistic about 2013 as the European economy improved.

He also said Tele2 hoped Russian authorities would decide on technology neutrality, allowing it expand mobile data in its existing frequences and thus mitigate the blow of having missed out on a 3G license, this year.

“We hope for a decision on the issue this year, but it could take longer,” he said.

For more on the company, double click

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment and services group said Japan’s Softbank Mobile had selected its SSR 8000 family of routers as its main Evolved Packet Core packet gateway node.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on