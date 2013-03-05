NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 5

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SUBSEA 7

Oslo-listed oil services firm Subsea 7 won a $380 million contract to provide work for Statoil’s Aasta Hansteen gas field in the Norwegian Arctic, the firm said on Tuesday.

For more on the company, click

SAS

Norwegian businessman Per Braathen says he has made an offer for the Scandinavian airline’s Norwegian unit Wideroe, business news website E24.se reported late on Monday.

SAS said in December it was in discussions with possible buyers of its ground handling operations and Wideroe.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH MATCH

The European Parliament’s environment committee will start this month to process the commission’s new tobacco directive proposal which proposes a continued ban on snus, Swedish Match’s main cash cow, and a ban on some flavouring. Parliament is expected to vote on it in June, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

Truckmakers Scania and Volvo’s Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks grew their market shares rket shares in teh second half of 2012 after a tough first half, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

For more on the companies, click on

MILLICOM

Millicom said on Tuesday it would raise its stakes in online ventures Latin America Internet Holdings and Africa Internet Holdings to 35 percent from 20 and may inject of 85 million euros into the firms through capital increases.

“As a consequence of the accelerated investments, the higher end of the previously-communicated outlook for 2013 revenue growth and EBITDA investments for the Online division should be expected,” it said.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on