NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 7
March 7, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker’s Renault Trucks arms expects to increase its market share in 2013 after a revamp of its range of models, the company’s president said late on Wednesday.

Bruno Blin also told reporters at Renault Trucks’ headquarters in Lyon, France, that orders had started to recover, especially in northern Europe.

SANDVIK

The Swedish mining gear and tool maker said after the close of market trading in Stockholm on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire CUBEX, a Canadian drilling solutions provider which had sales of about 270 million Swedish crowns ($42.15 million) last year and has about 110 employees.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.4063 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
