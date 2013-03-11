NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 11

HELSINKI, March 11 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TALVIVAARA

Shares in the Finnish mining company are traded without right to share issue as of today, lowering the stock’s price as the market opens.

Talvivaara’s shareholders on Friday approved a deeply-discounted share sale that could help the firm’s Sotkamo mine resume normal production this year.

Trading in subscription rights begins on March 18.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer could be seen selling 11 out of 28 factories in a bid to cut its debt and improve its financial situation, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The group has put a factory for sale in Colorado in the United States, Jyllands-Posten said.

DNB, STOREBRAND

New life expectancy assumptions will require the insurance arm of DNB to increase reserves, which will have a negative impact on the group’s financial performance, though it will not affect long-term financial targets, it said.

Storebrand added that the increase in reserves will not have an immediate effect on reported IFRS accounts.

DNB said the required increase in reserves is around 14.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.51 billion), of which 3.8 billion crowns has already been set aside, while Storebrand said it needed to increase reserves by 11.5 billion crowns, of which 4.3 billion has been set aside.

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker is seen launching its new “Value” truck, a lower-cost truck tailored for emerging markets and first announced last year, early next year, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified sources.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK , SEB

The Swedish government has asked the Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) to investigate whether it is possible to demand that banks offer new mortgage customers individually tailored advice on the value of paying down the principal of their debts, Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman wrote in an article in tabloid Expressen.

