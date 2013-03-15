UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 15

(Updates H&M, adds Nokia and Finnair)

HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said its like-for-like sales fell for a fifth straight month in February, by 3 percent in local currencies from a year earlier.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 2 percent drop.

NOKIA

A rival to the Finnish phone maker, South Korean Samsung Electronics Co on Thursday evening premiered its latest flagship phone, Galaxy S4.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said it would cancel six flights from its Friday schedule and warned over delays due to a strike by some of its technical workers.

The strike, expected to last until Friday afternoon, followed Finnair’s plan to cut jobs.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish state’s stake in Talvivaara could be doubled to about 18 percent along with its commitment to subscribe shares in the miner’s rights issue, government official said.

“If... other shareholders would not use their right to subscribe shares, it (the government stake) could increase to somewhere around 18 percent,” minister Heidi Hautala told the parliament on Thursday.

