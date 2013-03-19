NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 19

HELSINKI, March 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TALVIVAARA

The head of the Finnish miner told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the company was likely to turn cash flow positive next year as it recovers from a pollution accident last year.

Chief Executive Pekka Pera said extra costs and lower production caused by the November waste water leak made it “very difficult” for the company to generate cash in 2013.

“We should start to generate cash next year with price levels where they are at the moment,” he said.

TORM

The Danish shipping company has sold five product tankers to private equity company Oaktree Capital for about $27 million per vessel, shipping publication Lloyd’s List said. The shipping company will continue to manage operations of the vessels, Lloyd’s List said.