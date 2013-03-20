UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 20

(Adds Norske Skog, updates Volvo)

HELSINKI, March 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORSKE SKOG

Norske Skog said it will curtail newsprint production by removing 15,000 tonnes from the market at Norske Skog Tasman and temporarily idling one paper machine at Norske skog Skogn from June.

AUTOLIV

The CEO of world’s biggest seatbelt and airbag maker said it would boost investments in China this year and that it was not tempted to expand production in the United States despite lower costs that have prompted some manufacturers to return.

“Wage costs have come down there, as have energy prices, but we use so little energy in our production that it wouldn’t pay off,” Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri.

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest heavy-duty truck maker said shipments of its trucks fell 26 percent year-on-year in February as weakness in Europe and North America offset stronger demand in Latin America.

ELECTROLUX

Shipment volumes of the six biggest categories of white goods in the United States (AHAM 6) rose 8.0 percent year-on-year in February, figures from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed, indicating strengthening demand in the hard-hit U.S. housing market.

Home appliances maker Electrolux CEO Keith McLoughlin told Reuters last month he expected the North American to grow by a low single digit percentage this year.

NOKIA

A German court ruled in favour of Nokia on Tuesday, saying some devices made by Taiwan’s HTC infringed on its power-saving patent.

