UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 21

HELSINKI, March 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

The Swedish apparel retailer posted a bigger-than-expected drop in fiscal first-quarter pretax earnings and said it would open more stores this year than planned.

Pretax profit in December-February was 3.23 billion Swedish crowns ($500 mln) , down from 3.70 billion a year earlier.

STATOIL

Statoil was awarded 15 leases in the central region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, including the prize “Walker Ridge 271” lease, its top priority in the sale, it said.

Statoil plans to drill two to three wells within the next 12 months in Gulf leases it operates and also plans to participate in one or two wells to be drilled by a lease partner.

ERICSSON

Airvana Network Solutions Inc, a Massachusetts broadband network company, has won a preliminary injunction against Ericsson in a trade-secrets lawsuit that seeks more than $330 million from the Swedish telecommunications network equipment maker.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday they have entered into an agreement to explore biofuel as an alternative energy source for its ship fleet.

The group said in a statement they signed in February a memorandum of understanding with Progression Industry - a spin-off company of Eindhoven University of Technology - to develop a viable marine fuel from lignin, a complex organic polymer found in plants.

OUTOTEC

Finland’s state fund Solidium said it increased its stake in Finnish mining technology company Outotec to 10 percent from 8.8 percent earlier this month.

The average purchase price was 40.1 euros per share, Solidium said on Thursday.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank has laid off the management team of its corporate finance unit, business daily Borsen said. A total of five directors were laid off on Tuesday. The unit has been trailing behind rivals such as Carnegie, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Nordea , Borsen said.

