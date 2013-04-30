UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 30

(Updates with results)

HELSINKI, April 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly profit due to a steep fall in European demand.

The company said its first-quarter operating profit fell 27 percent year-on-year to 76 million euros ($100 million), missing the average forecast among analysts for 82 million euros.

For more on the company, click on

NORWEGIAN, LOT POLISH AIRLINES

The budget airline is bidding for the struggling Polish national carrier, the Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Tuesday.

The paper said Norwegian chief executive Bjoern Kjos had visited Polish finance minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski to discuss a possible privatisation of the carrier and make an offer, citing a report in Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

For more on the company, double-click on

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, said it expects continued strong demand for salmon and solid earnings for the year. It reported first-quarter earnings in line with a preliminary guidance.

For more on the company, double-click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group reported first-quarter pre-tax profit of 107 million Norwegian crowns, much weaker than the 221 million Norwegian crowns analysts expected.

It forecast softer margins for media houses ahead, and said it would cut costs.

For more on the company, click on

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian mobile browser maker expects rising revenues in the second quarter to some $70-74 million.

Its first-quarter earnings before interests and taxes profit rose to $12.8 million compared with $11.6 million at the same time last year, meeting expectations for $12.5 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Opera’s revenues in the first quarter were $62 million, also roughly in line with expectations.

For more on the company, click on

TRYG

The Danish insurance company is expected to report a 15.5 percent fall in first-quarter pretax profit, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, hit by lower return on investments.

The company is due to publish its result on Tuesdat at around 0530 GMT

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report a 4 percent rise in core profit for the first quarter, helped by better margins in its Road unit, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The company is due to publish its result on Tuesday at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 14.5 percent to 882 million Danish crowns ($154 million), a Reuters poll showed.

The company is due to publish its result on Tuesday at around 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on