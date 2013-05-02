FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2
May 2, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest lender is expected to report a more than 50 percent spike in its first-quarter pretax profit, driven by a drop in writedowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report underlying loss of 15 million euros ($19.8 million) from the first quarter, weighed by deep decline in advertising sales as well as troubles at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands, a Reuters poll showed.

Sanoma results are due at around 0800 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

MARINE HARVEST

Salmon firm Cermaq rejected Marine Harvest’s $1.7 billion hostile takeover bid, saying the offer by the world’s biggest fish farmer undervalued the company and came with unacceptable conditions.

For more on the company, click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7580 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
