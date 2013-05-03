NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 3

HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker is expected to post a 57 percent rise in underlying first-quarter core earnings, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

GN is due to report its first quarter result on Friday at around 0600 GMT.

TDC

Danish telecom operator TDC is expected to report a 3.4 percent fall in first-quarter core underlying profit, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. (0600 GMT)

BOLIDEN

The Swedish mining and smelting group is scheduled to publish its first-quarter report at around 1000 GMT. Operating earnings are seen at 732 million Swedish crowns ($112 million), down from 1.50 billion a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

