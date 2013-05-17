UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 17

(Adds Sanoma, Volvo, updates A.P. Moller-Maersk, FLSmidth)

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma said Dick Molman, chief executive of its Dutch unit will resign, following problems at its advertising sales and TV channels in the Netherlands.

VOLVO

World number two truck maker Volvo said shipments of its trucks eased 2 percent year-on-year in April as booming business in South America took most of the sting out of moderating declines in Europe and the United States.

TELIASONERA

Mats Granryd, the current CEO of Tele2, is the hottest-tipped candidate to be the new CEO of TeliaSonera, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Other leading candidates for the job are Michael Wolf, CEO of Swedbank, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, former Tele2 CEO, Magnus Mandersson, the head of Ericsson’s Global Services division, and Ingrid Bonde, CFO of utility Vattenfall.

Telia’s CFO, Per-Arne Blomquist, has been acting CEO since Lars Nyberg stepped down in February this year following criticism of the company over the purchase of a licence in Uzbekistan in 2007.

NOVO NORDISK

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed the Danish insulin producer to tell on the packaging of its diabetes drug Victoza, that some patients taking the drug have had severe inflammation of the pancreas, daily Beringske Tidende reported.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group on Friday warned it could come in at the low end of its guidance on sales and profitability amid growing market uncertainty after posting a surprise fall in first-quarter operating earnings.

Earnings before interest and tax at the group fell 51 Percent to 166 million Danish crowns ($28.77 million) in the quarter to come in well below the mean forecast of 357 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a stronger than expected first quarter net profit after its container shipping unit swung to profits thanks to higher freight rates.

Maersk’s first quarter net profit fell about 30 percent to $790 million, beating the market’s average forecast of $726 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

