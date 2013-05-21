NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 21

HELSINKI, May 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TOPDANMARK, SAMPO

Danish insurance group Topdanmark is expected to report a 32 percent decline in pretax profit to 476 million crowns ($82.50 million) in the first quarter, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The report, due to be published at around 1000 GMT, may also move Sampo, the owner of about 23 percent of Topdanmark’s shares.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group has loosened up its target for the oil unit Maersk Oil’s to reach a production of 400,000 barrels of oil per day from 2020, business daily Borsen said. The group has shifted its focus to profitablility, the paper said.

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom gear maker has agreed to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with information about a commission scheme for its agents abroad, business daily Dagens Industri reported, quoting an Ericsson spokesman.

This followed on a request by the SEC that Ericsson provide information about scheme on a voluntary basis after media reports questioned the use of the payments in Romania. The payment scheme is no longer used, the newspaper reported.

