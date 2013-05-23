UPDATE 3-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 23

(Adds Skanska factor)

HELSINKI, May 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SKANSKA

The Nordic builder said it had sold a newly-completed hotel in Gothenburg for 420 million Swedish crowns ($63.33 million) to Fastighets AB Balder, another property group.

For more on the company, double click on

YIT

Finnish construction company YIT has made a non-binding offer to buy German Hochtief’s services unit, it said on Thursday.

A German magazine reported in March that Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, expected to receive up to 170 million euros ($218.90 million) for the services division that it is selling.

For more on the company, click on

TGS

Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec reaffirmed its full-year guidance on Thursday and said it would enter several new partnerships to acquire surveys of potential oil and gas deposits.

For more on the company, click:

TELIASONERA

Telia’s chairwoman, Marie Ehrling, has been asked to give testimony to a parliamentary committee after new allegations related to the company’s purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan, daily Dagens Nyheter wrote.

Swedish TV aired a programme on Wednesday alleging Telia held negotiations in 2012 with the daughter of Uzbek President Islam Karimov over about how to avoid difficulties with the authorities.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into possible corruption related to the Uzbek license deal and whether the money paid ended up in the hands of the president’s daughter. Telia has denied it had dealings with her and any wrongdoing.

For more on the company, double click on

AHLSTROM

Ahlstrom said Brazil’s competition authority has approved its plan to merge its label and processing business with Swedish firm Munksjo.

The deal also needs approval from the European Commission due to competition issues.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on