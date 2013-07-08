UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 8

(Adds Subsea 7, TGS-Nopec)

HELSINKI, July 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SUBSEA 7

The Oslo-listed oil services firm said it had won contracts for three flexible pipe-lay support vessels worth a total of about $1.6 billion from Brazil’s Petrobras.

For more on the company, click on

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian seismic surveyor cut its full-year net revenue guidance to between $920 million and $1 billion, down compared to its April guidance for $970 million to 1.05 billion.

The firm, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said it now expects annual multi-client investments and prefunding levels to be slightly lower than previously estimated.

For more on the company, click on

TDC

The Danish telecoms group is interested in partnerships or some form of consolidation with bigger players wanting a presence in the Nordic region, its chief executive told business daily Borsen.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on