NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 12
July 12, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Kesko, Storebrand)

HELSINKI, July 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit after cost cuts helped it offset the impact of price competition among Europe’s mobile phone and internet service providers.

Elisa on Friday reported its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were flat from a year earlier at 122 million euros ($159 million).

Analysts on average expected a fall to 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

KESKO

The Finnish retail group said June sales fell 5 percent to 798.9 million euros.

STOREBRAND

Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted second-quarter resutls below expectations. Its group profit was 518 million Norwegian crowns ($85 million) , lower than the market’s mean forecast of 531 million crowns.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.0926 Norwegian krones Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
