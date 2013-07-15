NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 15

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SEB

The Swedish bank posted a much sharper than expected rise in second quarter operating earnings and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter. Operating profit rose to 4.78 billion crowns ($715 million) to come in well above even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

H&M

The Swedish clothing retailer is set to publish June sales figures at 0600 GMT. Like-for-like sales are seen up 4 percent year-on-year in the month, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

