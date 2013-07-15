FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 15
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
July 15, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SEB

The Swedish bank posted a much sharper than expected rise in second quarter operating earnings and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter. Operating profit rose to 4.78 billion crowns ($715 million) to come in well above even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click

H&M

The Swedish clothing retailer is set to publish June sales figures at 0600 GMT. Like-for-like sales are seen up 4 percent year-on-year in the month, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full poll, double click

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.