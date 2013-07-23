FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23
#Ford Motor Co
July 23, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported second quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations, maintained its full-year guidance and launched a new share buyback programme.

Telenor’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), coming slightly ahead of analysts’ expectation for 8.77 billion crowns.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group Kemira is expected to report a 25 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by cost cuts.

Analysts on average forecast 45 million euros ($59.37 million)in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, up from 36 million a year earlier.

Kemira results are due at around 1130 GMT.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7580 euros $1 = 5.9264 Norwegian krones Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
