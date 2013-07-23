FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23
July 23, 2013

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Nokia)

HELSINKI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile phone company says it is due to make an announcement at 0800 GMT. It gives no details but promises “something big”.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported second quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations, maintained its full-year guidance and launched a new share buyback programme.

Telenor’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), coming slightly ahead of analysts’ expectation for 8.77 billion crowns.

For more on the company, click on

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group Kemira is expected to report a 25 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by cost cuts.

Analysts on average forecast 45 million euros ($59.37 million)in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, up from 36 million a year earlier.

Kemira results are due at around 1130 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

$1 = 0.7580 euros $1 = 5.9264 Norwegian krones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
