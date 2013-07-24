FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
July 24, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steelmaker is expected to report its second-quarter underlying operating loss widened to 79 million euros from a loss of 72 million euros a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Outokumpu results are due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

Finnish crane maker Konecranes is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, fell 18 percent from a year ago to 28.4 million euros, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Konecranes results are expected at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale group Kesko will publish its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It is expected to report its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 15 percent from a year ago to 69.6 million euros with the help of cost cuts, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Apple Inc’s quarterly results on Tuesday showed stronger-than-expected sales of the iPhone, a reminder that Nokia’s attempt to regain market share won’t be easy.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.