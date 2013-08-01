NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANOMA

Weaker advertising sales is seen dragging down Finnish media group Sanoma’s quarterly underlying operating profit by 36 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts also expect Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen to outline restructuring plans for the company, which cut its full-year profit outlook earlier this month.

Sanoma will publish its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil is expected to report its second-quarter comparable operating profit more than doubled to 79.8 million euros ($106 million) after its renewable fuels unit turned profitable and its refineries were hit by fewer shutdowns, a Reuters poll showed.

Neste Oil results are due at around 0600 GMT.

METSA BOARD

Metsa Board is expected to report a 60 percent rise in second quarter underlying operating profit to around 30 million euros, after withdrawing from loss-making paper mills and expanding production capacity of packaging boards, a Reuters poll showed.

Metsa Board results are due at 0900 GMT.

