NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1
#Ford Motor Co
August 1, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANOMA

Weaker advertising sales is seen dragging down Finnish media group Sanoma’s quarterly underlying operating profit by 36 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts also expect Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen to outline restructuring plans for the company, which cut its full-year profit outlook earlier this month.

Sanoma will publish its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil is expected to report its second-quarter comparable operating profit more than doubled to 79.8 million euros ($106 million) after its renewable fuels unit turned profitable and its refineries were hit by fewer shutdowns, a Reuters poll showed.

Neste Oil results are due at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

METSA BOARD

Metsa Board is expected to report a 60 percent rise in second quarter underlying operating profit to around 30 million euros, after withdrawing from loss-making paper mills and expanding production capacity of packaging boards, a Reuters poll showed.

Metsa Board results are due at 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7531 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
