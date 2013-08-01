NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1

(Adds TGS results)

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest financial institution trimmed its 2013 outlook on Friday though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations on the back of a sharp drop in loan impairments.

Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish crowns ($477 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an average 2.36 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed its 2013 outlook for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0 billion crowns from a previous guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion.

For more on the company, click on

TGS

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and repeated its revenue outlook.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said its quarterly operating profit was $98 million, up from $94 million a year earlier, ahead of analysts’ mean forecast for for $86.4 million.

For more on the company, click:

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma reported a 35 percent fall in second-quarter underlying operating profit to 68 million euros ($90.29 million) due to weaker advertising sales.

Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement on Thursday that it would make “strategic choices.” Sanoma last month cut its full-year forecast and said it would restructure the business to cope with the decline in profit.

For more on the company, click on

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and forecast clear growth for the full year, helped by strength in its renewable fuels unit.

The group’s comparable operating profit, excluding inventory or capital gains fluctuations, more than doubled to 88 million euros ($116.85 million) from 40 million euros a year earlier. That beat an average estimate of 79.8 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

METSA BOARD

Metsa Board is expected to report a 60 percent rise in second quarter underlying operating profit to around 30 million euros, after withdrawing from loss-making paper mills and expanding production capacity of packaging boards, a Reuters poll showed.

Metsa Board results are due at 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

